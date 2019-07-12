Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found inside the charred remains of a home on East Biddle Street in Baltimore early Thursday.
David Okoroji has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail in connection with the woman’s death.
Body Found At Scene Of Baltimore Fire
Firefighters were called to the vacant home in the 600 bock of East Biddle Street around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
After putting out the flames, they found 52-year-old Anita Cheek’s body inside the home.
Officials later determined the fire was intentionally set.
Police said detectives interviewed Okoroji, who had been at the crime scene and claimed to live in the vacant home with his girlfriend, at which point he confessed to stabbing Cheek and setting the fire.