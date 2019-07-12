ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County police officer injured after his cruiser was rear-ended Thursday morning was released from the hospital.
Police Officer First Class Michael Marino, a 13-year-veteran of the force, was released from the Shock Trauma Thursday night.
Howard County Police Officer Injured After Patrol Car Rear-Ended By PT Cruiser
Marino responded to the ramp from Route 100 westbound to Route 29 to investigate a minor collision around 11:30 a.m. He was in the driver’s seat of his patrol car with emergency lights on when he was rear-ended but a PT Cruiser.
The driver of the Cruise, 24-year-old Bianca Taylor of Rosedale, was treated and released for minor injuries. Police believe Taylor was at-fault in the collision.
The investigation continues and charges are pending.
Police remind motorists of the Move Over law which requires drivers to move over when they see police, EMS and tow trucks helping people along roadways.