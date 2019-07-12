  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Adenovirus, Baltimore, Baltimore News, E. Mitchell Swann, Laura Herrera Scott, Local TV, Melanie J. Bernitz, Olivia Paregol, Talkers, Tara N. Palmore, Timothy M. Duffy, University of Maryland College Park


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five experts have been selected to review the University of Maryland, College Park’s response to a deadly 2018 adenovirus outbreak.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents chose experts on university health, infectious diseases and building engineering and design to review the university’s handling of the outbreak.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The five experts are:

  • Melanie J. Bernitz, MD, MPH
    Associate Vice President and Medical Director
    Columbia Health, Columbia University
    Expertise: College and University Health
  • Timothy M. Duffy, CIH, PE, RS
    Vice President of Engineering
    Compliance Environmental International, Inc. (CEI)
    Expertise: Certified Industrial Hygienist, Professional Engineer
  • Tara N. Palmore, MD
    Hospital Epidemiologist
    National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center
    Expertise: Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases
  • Laura Herrera Scott, MD, MPH
    Vice President of Medicaid Clinical Operations
    Anthem
    Expertise: Public Health, Public Health Communication
  • E. Mitchell Swann, P.E., FCIBSE, LEED AP
    Principal
    MDCSystems
    Expertise: Building Engineering, Design and HVAC Systems

The outbreak led to the death of undergraduate student Olivia Paregol on November 18, 2018. Since then, lawmakers have called for an investigation into the university’s actions and response.

 

