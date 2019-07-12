Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five experts have been selected to review the University of Maryland, College Park’s response to a deadly 2018 adenovirus outbreak.
The University System of Maryland Board of Regents chose experts on university health, infectious diseases and building engineering and design to review the university’s handling of the outbreak.
The five experts are:
- Melanie J. Bernitz, MD, MPH
Associate Vice President and Medical Director
Columbia Health, Columbia University
Expertise: College and University Health
- Timothy M. Duffy, CIH, PE, RS
Vice President of Engineering
Compliance Environmental International, Inc. (CEI)
Expertise: Certified Industrial Hygienist, Professional Engineer
- Tara N. Palmore, MD
Hospital Epidemiologist
National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center
Expertise: Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases
- Laura Herrera Scott, MD, MPH
Vice President of Medicaid Clinical Operations
Anthem
Expertise: Public Health, Public Health Communication
- E. Mitchell Swann, P.E., FCIBSE, LEED AP
Principal
MDCSystems
Expertise: Building Engineering, Design and HVAC Systems
The outbreak led to the death of undergraduate student Olivia Paregol on November 18, 2018. Since then, lawmakers have called for an investigation into the university’s actions and response.