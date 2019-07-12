



Officials in multiple Maryland communities said Friday they’re monitoring the potential of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions nationwide in the coming days and weeks.

An immigration crackdown was originally planned for mid-June, though President Donald Trump later postponed it for several weeks to allow Congress to pass immigration legislation.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Friday he is “very concerned” about reports of increased ICE enforcement.

“We do not know if any of these enforcement actions will take place within City limits in the coming days or weeks,” he said in a statement.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Buckley also added he wants all residents to feel comfortable calling Annapolis police in the event of an emergency or are the victim of a crime.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball also said he has not received any reports of planned ICE raids in the county, but encouraged any undocumented residents to be aware of their rights.

In a statement, he said, in part:

I want to reiterate our continued position: Howard County Police do not and will not assist ICE in the enforcement of civil violations of federal immigration laws. Officers in Howard County do not ask residents about their immigration status, nor do they contact ICE if they learn of a civil violation of federal immigration laws. Howard County is fortunate to be filled with residents from all over the world. More than one-fifth of our residents were born in another country. In our schools, you can hear 82 different languages being spoken. We are the best county in the nation, not in spite of these facts, but because of them.

Also Friday, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County issued a statement expressing, “care and support for UMBC members affected by current events related to immigration.”

https://twitter.com/UMBC/status/1149783506937110530