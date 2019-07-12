



Baltimore city police continue to investigate the brutal attack of a 79-year-old woman in Canton Monday.

Although they have yet to make an arrest, they have questioned a number of people about the case.

Man Wanted In Sexual Assault Of 79-Year-Old Woman In Canton

The elderly woman was walking along Elliott Street near Clinton Street Monday morning when a man asked her for help fixing a table, luring the woman into a home. He then brutally attacked her, breaking her leg.

The suspect pictured above is wanted for burglary and rape.

The woman’s son spoke to WJZ about the attack on his mother, who was hospitalized after the attack.

“She woke up thinking that was a bad dream and saw a guy coming down with a mask and a large kitchen knife,” he said. “She thought she was going to die in the basement.”

Her son said his mother endured a nightmare.

“She said to me that I felt sorry for the guy,” the victim’s son said. “She also said that this is probably why she’s my hero- I’m glad it was me and not some girl because it would’ve ruined the rest of her life.”

Neighbors believe the man cased the home, since he knew where everything was.

Police think the suspect is in his 30s, if anyone has information or knows him, call police.