COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 71-year-old man killed in a crash near Columbia Friday afternoon may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision, Howard County Police said.
First responders were called to the crash on Route 29 north of Broken Land Parkway around 12:53 p.m.
An investigation showed a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was heading north on Route 29 when it left the road and hit a barrier.
The driver and sole occupant, Mark Richmond of Ellicott City, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.