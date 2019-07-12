  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say an Annapolis midwife stole $30,000 from pregnant women in a birthing center scheme.

Court records obtained by The Capital accuse 66-year-old Margaret McAleer of collecting cash from 31 mothers-to-be over two years.

Anne Arundel County police say McAleer charged the patients $1,000 each ahead of prenatal appointments at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Then, she allegedly changed receipt records using Microsoft Word to hide the payments and pocket the money. The women would later be told they had outstanding balances they thought they’d paid.

Crumpton has been charged with operating a theft scheme.

Police say the center provides prenatal care to many uninsured patients who often paid in cash.

