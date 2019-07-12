  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Naval Academy academic building undergoing renovations caught on fire late Friday night, academy officials said.

The fire started in the upper floors of a portion of Rickover Hall around 9:50 p.m. Firefighters had the flames under control by 11 p.m.

The building was unoccupied at the time, officials said. The fire was discovered during a routine check of the grounds.

No injuries were reported.

Rickover Hall houses classroom, offices and engineering laboratories. Much of the building is currently vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

