



Montgomery County officials Friday released 205 minutes of body-worn camera footage from officers responding to a May 9 incident in which an officer reportedly used a racial slur while responding to a call.

The incident happened at a McDonald’s restaurant in Silver Spring. Officers were called to the restaurant for a trespassing complaint.

An officer approached four men outside the restaurant who a caller said were trespassing and asked them to leave.

As the officers were responding, a white female officer can be heard on video saying, “Hey, we’re trying to… you want to get out of here fast, right? So if we have more people, y’all (expletive) (incoherent).”

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones called the female officer’s use of the N word “decidedly unprofessional.”

“I want to apologize for the language of our officers that you will hear in the video. I am disappointed with it, and I want to be clear it does not meet our standards,” Jones said at a news conference Friday.

Jones said Friday despite claims on social media that officers illegally searched the group, their investigation showed the initial responding officer detected an odor of marijuana on two of the men, giving police probable cause to search them.

Jones said that officer did find marijuana on two of the men.

The men reportedly told police they were waiting for a ride to work after eating at the restaurant, but police said security camera video did not show them ordering any food.

All four were issued trespassing notices and two were issued civil citations for marijuana possession.

The department has also come under scrutiny for another call captured on social media, in which an officer can be seen kneeing a man’s head into the sidewalk. The officer in that case has since been charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Montgomery County Police Officer Charged In Viral Assault Video

To watch the video, click on these links. These are unedited and NSFW. Graphic language is heard in the video.

Newly released body-worn camera video | Instagram video | Body cam video