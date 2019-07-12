Comments
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl is missing in Prince George’s County and police are hoping you can help them find her.
Jordan Cowan was last seen a week ago on July 5 around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights.
Cowan is described as a black female, 5’4” tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white sandals.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.