CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl is missing in Prince George’s County and police are hoping you can help them find her.

Jordan Cowan was last seen a week ago on July 5 around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights.

Credit: PGPD

Cowan is described as a black female, 5’4” tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.

