MILLFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirmed there was an officer involved shooting in Millford Mill Friday morning, but that the officer was not with their department. The suspect was killed.

WJZ initially reported that the officer foiled an armed robbery of the Golden Dragon Restaurant on Liberty Road.

Updated information reveals that two people were arguing outside the restaurant when an off duty officer exited. According to police, the officer attempted to break up the fight when he saw one of the men had a gun. He then took out his own weapon.

Official briefing: 1 dead at Golden Dragon in #MillfordMill. NOT an armed robbery as dispatched, it was an argument where an off-duty Officer (not BCoPD) intervened when he saw man with gun. There’s a shootout, man with gun killed, another man taken to #ShockTrauma Ofcr is OK. pic.twitter.com/AyxyQukhc4 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) July 12, 2019

Officials said the officer ordered the 36-year-old suspect to put down the gun but the suspect refused, leading the officer to fear his life was in danger and fire. The suspect was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another 32-year-old man was taken to Shock Trauma. He was later released.

The officer was not injured.

The case remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: Some of the information in this story has changed. We corrected the information in this story and more information came into the newsroom. We apologize for any error.