Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A cargo train has derailed in Odenton Friday afternoon.
The train derailment happened in the 1400 block of Odenton Road.
At this time no injuries were reported.
From Chopper 13, you can see what looks like rocks in the cars spilled on the tracks.
Amtrak said there are minimal delays for those traveling from New Carrollton and BWI.
“Trains traveling between BWI Marshall Airport and New Carrollton, Md. are currently experiencing very minimal delays following an earlier issue with disabled maintenance equipment in Odenton, Md. Crews are working to make repairs and there were no injuries or track damage,” Amtrak told WJZ in an email.