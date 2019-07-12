  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers could notice a slight, short-term uptick in gas prices caused by Tropical Storm Barry, AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday.

Prices are currently down one cent in the past week but up seven cents from this time last month.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Maryland is $2.70. The national average is $2.77.

Baltimore drivers can expect to pay an average of $2.68/gallon at the pump.

Overall, gas prices nationwide are 11 cents lower than this time in 2018.

