BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F!
After the VIOLENT weather of last night, (and if you are reading this near the district the weather you had the other morning), a calm few days is just what the Doctor ordered. Now hot and humid, July if you will, returns. Sweet, or is it such a welcome change THAT word goes to two elongated syllables,…”SaaaaaWEET!!”
We will be only a few degrees above normal through the weekend in the low 90’s, yeah I know it’s hot but only a couple of clicks up from the normal of 88°.
How’s the song go,…”easy like Sunday morning..” Perfect. Be safe, and enjoy!
T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the TRUTH!
MB!