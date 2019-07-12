  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F!

After the VIOLENT weather of last night, (and if you are reading this near the district the weather you had the other morning), a calm few days is just what the Doctor ordered. Now hot and humid, July if you will, returns. Sweet, or is it such a welcome change THAT word goes to two elongated syllables,…”SaaaaaWEET!!”

We will be only a few degrees above normal through the weekend in the low 90’s, yeah I know it’s hot but only a couple of clicks up from the normal of 88°.

How’s the song go,…”easy like Sunday morning..” Perfect. Be safe, and enjoy!

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the TRUTH!

MB!

