Filed Under:Arrest, Parkville, shawnee court, Shooting


PARKVILLE –  Baltimore County Police have made an arrest in a shooting that wounded a 23-year-old man Friday on Shawnee Court.

Kai Warren Barnes is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Police have released new information stating the cause of the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

Barnes is currently being held without bail.

