PARKVILLE – Baltimore County Police have made an arrest in a shooting that wounded a 23-year-old man Friday on Shawnee Court.
Kai Warren Barnes is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence.
Police have released new information stating the cause of the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.
Barnes is currently being held without bail.
