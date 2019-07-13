Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Cyrus Jones, Football, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kids in Baltimore got a chance of a lifetime this week– playing football with a pro-baller.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones tossed the pigskin around with some children Saturday.

The Charm City native recently started a foundation called “The Cy Jones Foundation” to support and uplift Baltimore City children and their families.

“You know, make a difference, any way I can, this is my first camp, great time out, I’m happy with it,” Jones said.

Over 200 Baltimore youth came out to participate in this year’s inaugural camp.

