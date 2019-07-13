  • WJZ 13On Air

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who police say fired at them during a standoff stemming from a domestic violence incident has been charged with attempted murder.

State police said in a news release Friday that 38-year-old Justin M. Topolski of Dover has been arraigned and was being held in lieu of a $665,100 cash bond.

Topolski was taken into custody after the standoff last month and was previously being held at a behavioral health facility.

Police say they were called to a home June 25 after Topolski’s mother reported he had threatened her with a knife.

Police say they set up a perimeter and Topolski fired in their direction, striking a marked car.

Topolski also faces charges including aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. Court records don’t list an attorney.

