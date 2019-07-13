BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to mix things up this week? From a pop-up shop for African print fabrics to a karaoke fundraiser, here’s a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Mae Otti Pop-Up Shop
From the event description:
Shop bold African print fabrics, ranging from varying styles of dresses, jackets, tops, jumpsuits, head wraps and more.
When: Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-Sunday, July 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Holiday Inn Express Baltimore at The Stadiums, 1701 Russell St.
Admission: Free
DMV HBCU Connect
From the event description:
The event is aimed at those who attended historically black colleges and universities. Presented by: DJ Jay Vibez.
When: Saturday, July 13, 1-9 p.m.
Where: Gwynn Falls Park, 1973 Eagle Drive, Gwyn Oak, MD
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bey & The Beat: Beyoncé karaoke fundraiser
From the event description:
Come drink, dance and sing through all of Beyoncé’s spectacular discography in solidarity with our favorite independent journalism platform.
When: Saturday, July 13, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
