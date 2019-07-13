UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — A former Georgetown University basketball player was sentenced to 25 years with all but 20 years suspended in prison for strangling and attempting to sexually assault his live-in girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter.
Victor Page, 44, pled guilty to first-degree assault and attempted fourth-degree sex offense in a plea agreement in June.
Page will also be on supervised probation for five years and must complete a mental health evaluation. He must also register on the Sex Offender Registry for 15 years, according to his sentence.
“I am pleased that this case has been fully resolved and that we were able to hold Mr. Victor Page accountable for his despicable actions and that he cannot harm anyone else for a very long time,” State’s Attorney Braveboy said. “I also applaud this victim and her family for having the courage to stand up to Mr. Page throughout this process in the criminal justice system.”
Page forced his way into the victim’s bedroom last December and pushed her to the ground, started strangling her and attempted to remove her clothing.
Though she at first managed to get away, surveillance cameras in the parking garage of the apartment complex where she, her mother and Page lived caught Page catching up to her, forcing her to the ground and strangling her for a significant period of time.
Several people from the apartment complex arrived and were able to get Page off the victim.