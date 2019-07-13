  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, Windsor Mill


WINDSOR MILL, MD – Baltimore County Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Green Pine Court in Windsor Mill for an apartment fire around 9:30 Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene where they found smoke coming from the lower level.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Officials say the fire was cause by an unattended pot on the stove. No injuries were reported.

Stay with WJZ for more information as this story continues to develop.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s