WINDSOR MILL, MD – Baltimore County Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Green Pine Court in Windsor Mill for an apartment fire around 9:30 Saturday morning.
Firefighters arrived on scene where they found smoke coming from the lower level.
#bcofd APARTMENT FIRE// 100 blk Green Pine Ct// Reports of smoke coming from lower level apartment// FD enroute DT 0930 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 13, 2019
Officials say the fire was cause by an unattended pot on the stove. No injuries were reported.
