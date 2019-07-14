Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide after a 26-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Egerton Road for a report of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m., where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
