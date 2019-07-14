ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have located Mary Anderson safe and unharmed.
Howard County police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman from Elkridge.
Mary Angela Anderson, 80, who lives in the 6300 block of Rowanberry Drive, was last seen leaving a relative’s address in the 6100 block of Adcock Lane in Elkridge at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Her family contacted police when she did not arrive at a family event later that afternoon and didn’t return home either.
Anderson left in her car, a 2009 light blue Hyundai Sonata with MD tags 85053CC.
Police said they are concerned for her well-being because she does not have a cell phone and has age-related health issues.
They have checked local hospitals and locations she is known to frequent but have not been able to find her.
Anderson is 5’7″, 130 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a light blue and white shirt.
She is believed to be traveling with a dog, police added.
Anyone who sees her or her car should call 911.