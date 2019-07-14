  • WJZ 13On Air

ESSEX.MD – Baltimore County firefighters are on scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Foxridge Lane in Essex.

Officials say the flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews battled flames for about 20 minutes before the fire was placed under control at 12:50 p.m.

One person was rescued from the home and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A firefighter suffered heat-related injuries while on the scene of the fire but is expected to survive.

Crews continue to work on scene. No word on how the fire began.

