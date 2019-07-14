  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old teenage girl were both shot in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday.

At around 12:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Furrow Street for a report of a shooting, where they found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the wrist and leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, investigators were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, a 17-year-old teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Both victims are expected to survive, police said.

Southwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

