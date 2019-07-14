Comments
ESSEX,MD – A woman is dead after an accidental fire in Essex earlier Sunday afternoon.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries after fighting the fire in the 1000 block of Foxridge Lane in Essex on Sunday.
Officials say the flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crews battled flames for about 20 minutes before the fire was placed under control at 12:50 p.m.
Fire officials originally said that person was rescued from the home and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition– however, this was not the case.
Crews found a body inside the house instead, dead at the scene, identified as 74-year-old Lillian Webb.
The fire was ruled accidental, starting from a stove top.
