ESSEX,MD – A woman is dead after an accidental fire in Essex earlier Sunday afternoon.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries after fighting the fire in the 1000 block of Foxridge Lane in Essex on Sunday.

Officials say the flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews battled flames for about 20 minutes before the fire was placed under control at 12:50 p.m.

Fire officials originally said that person was rescued from the home and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition– however, this was not the case.

Crews found a body inside the house instead, dead at the scene, identified as 74-year-old Lillian Webb.

The fire was ruled accidental, starting from a stove top.

