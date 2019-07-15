LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County woman was caught with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag by TSA officers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday.
It marked the 19th gun caught at a BWI checkpoint so far in 2019. TSA caught 22 guns at BWI security checkpoints in 2018.
The woman, from Camp Springs, Md., was stopped with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber. She told TSA officials that she forgot that she had her loaded gun with her.
When the TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, they told Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the firearm and detained the woman for questioning before citing her on weapons charges and let her catch her flight- without the gun.