ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Four teens were arrested after they were found trespassing inside a vacant home in Annapolis.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Marda Lane on Sunday night for a report of trespassing.

When officers arrived around 8 p.m. they found the home was unlocked and four teens were inside.

A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were arrested and charges with burglary on juvenile citations.

The teens were released to their guardians.

