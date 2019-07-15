Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Four teens were arrested after they were found trespassing inside a vacant home in Annapolis.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Marda Lane on Sunday night for a report of trespassing.
When officers arrived around 8 p.m. they found the home was unlocked and four teens were inside.
A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were arrested and charges with burglary on juvenile citations.
The teens were released to their guardians.