PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Low-income families nationwide are getting free eye exams and glasses from this traveling nonprofit- and they’re making a few stops in Baltimore County this week.
Vision to Learn partnered with Baltimore County Public Library to bring children free eye exams and glasses to schools in low-income communities.
On exam day, children will board the mobile unit, have their vision read by an optician and then meet with an optometrist who will decide if the child needs glasses.
If they do, they will meet again with the optician who will measure and allow the child to choose from between 80 and 90 available frames.
Glasses will be delivered to the library for pickup three to four weeks later, VTL said.
The first appointments are Monday morning at the Pikesville Branch Library and will continue on to Woodlawn on Tuesday and Friday, with several more locations through July and August.