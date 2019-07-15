Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study from Wallethub ranks Baltimore the fourth most stressed city in the country.
The study compared stress caused by finances, work, family and health and safety in 182 cities, using data about everything from traffic congestion to a city’s crime rate to determine its rankings.
Detroit was ranked the most stressed city, followed by Cleveland, Newark, Baltimore and Philadelphia.
Washington, D.C. ranked 34th, while Columbia was one of the least stressed cities on the list, coming in at 161.
The least stressed cities on the list are Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bismarck, North Dakota and Fremont, California.