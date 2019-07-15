Comments
SAVAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A private Christian academy in Anne Arundel County has filed a federal lawsuit after they said Maryland unfairly threw it out of a school voucher program over its anti-LGBTQ views.
The Bethel Christian Academy in Savage said the state is infringing on its First Amendment right to religious freedom.
By kicking it out of a program that pays tuition for low-income children to attend the school.
However, administrators of the scholarship program argue that the state can’t allow taxpayer money to go to any institution that discriminates against students because of their sexual orientation.