BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An audit of the struggling Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s finances shows “substantial uncertainty” about the organization’s ability to continue operating, the BSO said Monday.
Financial issues have plagued the organization for years, leading it in May to abruptly cancel all of its planned summer performances.
The orchestra and its musicians are in the midst of negotiating a new contract, though BSO president Peter Kjome said in a statement that, “there has been no meaningful counterproposal from our musicians that addresses the financial issues our organization is facing.”
The two groups are set to meet for negotiations Wednesday.