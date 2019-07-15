  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — An appeals court has revived the case of a Virginia man who wants a list of Maryland’s registered voters so he can conduct a letter-writing campaign against a Maryland state prosecutor.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports the court ruled Friday that Dennis Fusaro has a claim to the list.

Maryland law restricts list access to residents and a federal judge dismissed Fusaro’s claim last year, saying the First Amendment wasn’t implicated in the state Board of Elections records request.

Fusaro wants to protest prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, who charged him with election law violations over a robocall targeting a county candidate.

Fusaro was later acquitted and now says he was unjustly prosecuted.

The appeals court says Fusaro’s claim may be outweighed by the government’s interest in ensuring orderly elections.

