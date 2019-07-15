Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was convicted of second-degree murder Monday in the 2018 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.
Christopher Rather was convicted of killing Jasmine Morris, whose body was discovered on the bleachers of a football field at Reginald F. Lewis High School on June 12.
Morris’ body was found face down with her hands tied behind her back. An autopsy showed multiple stab wounds, skull fractures and signs of strangulation.
DNA evidence collected at the scene and from Rather tied him to the crime.
He faces 43 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 8.