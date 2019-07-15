  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Crownsville, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

CROWNSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Two people are recovering after a fire destroys a home in Crownsville.

Anne Arundel fire officials said both people were able to escape the fire before they arrived.

Credit: AACO Fire

They were rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The fire broke out before 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Severnview Drive.

When crews arrived at the second floor of the home it had already collapsed.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s