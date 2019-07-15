Comments
CROWNSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Two people are recovering after a fire destroys a home in Crownsville.
Anne Arundel fire officials said both people were able to escape the fire before they arrived.
They were rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The fire broke out before 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Severnview Drive.
When crews arrived at the second floor of the home it had already collapsed.
It took firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.