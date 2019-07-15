  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beyonce, Entertaiment, Meghan Markle, Movies, Prince Harry, Talkers, The Lion King


(CNN) — Two royal couples showed up at “The Lion King” premiere on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended the European premiere of the movie in London. Shortly after, pop royalty — Beyoncé and Jay-Z — arrived.

Meghan hugged both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Beyoncé congratulated the royals on the birth of their baby Archie, according to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.

Jay-Z even threw in some parenting advice for the new parents: “Always find time for yourself.”

Not just anyone gets a hug from a royal — and etiquette dictates that normal people aren’t supposed to touch royals unless they initiate it first. But clearly Queen Bey and Jay-Z aren’t ordinary people.

Beyoncé stars as the lioness Nala in Disney’s remake of the 1994 animated classic.

Earlier this week, Disney released “Spirit,” one of the songs for the movie’s soundtrack sung by Beyoncé.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s