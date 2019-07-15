Comments
GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter and a civilian were injured in a massive barn fire in Howard County Monday.
The fire broke out in a barn and greenhouse in the 3000 block of Route 97 in Glenwood around 2:20 p.m.
Heavy flames destroyed the barn, leaving nothing behind it but mounds of rubble. It took firefighters around two hours to bring the blaze under control.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, even into neighboring counties.
A firefighter was evaluated for an unspecified injury, fire officials said. A civilian who was injured refused medical treatment.
No animals or chemicals were inside at the time.