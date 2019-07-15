  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Barn Fire, Glenwood, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter and a civilian were injured in a massive barn fire in Howard County Monday.

The fire broke out in a barn and greenhouse in the 3000 block of Route 97 in Glenwood around 2:20 p.m.

Heavy flames destroyed the barn, leaving nothing behind it but mounds of rubble. It took firefighters around two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, even into neighboring counties.

A firefighter was evaluated for an unspecified injury, fire officials said. A civilian who was injured refused medical treatment.

No animals or chemicals were inside at the time.

Kelsey Kushner

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s