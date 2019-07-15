BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Over 350 volunteers were out building homes for Habitat For Humanity in Sandtown-Winchester on Monday.

There are over 300 Habitat for Humanity homes in the neighborhood alone.

Heavy strokes of character are painting Sandtown this week for Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake’s Summer Build Week.

Stanley Black and Decker has sponsored the event for the last 28 years. This year, a $30,000 grant with another $15,000 in tools to change people’s lives brick by brick.

“It’s not just a construction job or swinging a hammer. It’s bringing people together for a greater purpose,” said Ian B.

Six homes are being worked on this week. Five of them are on North Fulton Avenue.

The homes are more than just buildings, they structure the fortune of families for generations like Oliver Miller’s, whose been here for 14 years.

“It’s been a lifelong dream for my wife and I,” Miller said. “It’s just something to continue to work towards. There’s nothing like having a home,”

It’s the 30th anniversary of the local franchise working in West Baltimore, a tradition that’s not stopping anytime soon.

Habitat For Humanity of the Chesapeake has built more than 750 homes.