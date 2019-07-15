  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Stadium Authority is now working to recycle the most commonly littered items — cigarette butts.

They teamed up with TerraCycle to collect cigarette butts and turn them into plastic pellets that can be used in a variety of recycled products.

The MSA is putting nine collection bins in high-traffic areas at all the properties it manages.

Any leftover tobacco in the discarded cigarettes will be composted.

The authority prohibited smoking at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in 2013.

