BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Stadium Authority is now working to recycle the most commonly littered items — cigarette butts.
They teamed up with TerraCycle to collect cigarette butts and turn them into plastic pellets that can be used in a variety of recycled products.
The MSA is putting nine collection bins in high-traffic areas at all the properties it manages.
Any leftover tobacco in the discarded cigarettes will be composted.
The authority prohibited smoking at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in 2013.