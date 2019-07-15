Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We had a warm but dry Monday with very low dew points that made even 91 feel like only 90!
By Tuesday and the rest of the week, our humidity will be increasing, making all the temperatures feel much warmer and very uncomfortable!
Highs Tuesday will only be about two degrees warmer than today at 93, but will feel like 96 or 97!
Showers may also break out later on which will cool things down but not help the humidity!
The worst of the hot air will arrive on Friday and this weekend as we will peak in the upper 90’s with heat indexes in the low 100’s.
Showers are most likely later Wednesday into Thursday. Stay hydrated and inside air conditioning as much as possible!
Bob Turk