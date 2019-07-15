BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hot enough for ya! The way I figure it the heat is a function of the time of the year. Even the humidity. But when that air does not move, I mean just hangs there, THAT is when life gets uncomfortable. And such is the case today. The temp will actually be a bit, by a couple of degrees, cooler than yesterday’s 93° at the airport, and 95° downtown. But the air is just going to be hanging there. Tomorrow the thermometer moves to the low-mid 90’s, and by the end of the week we will be in the upper 90’s so just mentally brace yourself and hope for at least a breeze. (That breeze remains to be seen.)

And why will it be so hot this weekend? Hint: it has nothing to do with the date. With July. It has everything to do with…….Artscape. It never fails that during our spectacular city event the temps always roll high. Summers peak performance. We grinned, and talked, about it all morning long. You can set your watch by it. But skies will be dry, so make some plans and enjoy.

MB!