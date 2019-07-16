Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg late Monday night.
Officers responded to an area hospital around 1:46 Tuesday morning where the girl was being treated.
Investigators said the victim was in the 1000 block of N. Monroe St. when she heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. Monday. She then realized she had been hit.
A family member took her to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
AHHH commissioner more sounds of gunfire and children being shot! You and the Mayor must me so proud of the work your doing…Between your useless microzone and your police lounge we have the TYPICAL ZERO RESULTS from your bag of USELESS tricks! When you think you might do some REAL police work with REAL results??? Smile for the cameras…Think we are getting our $300,000 worth?? That would be a BIG FAT NO!!!
NASTY RATHOLE CITY!! Owned by the armed HOODRATS and destroyed by a long time corrupt democratic govt…