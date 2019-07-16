  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:13-year-old shot, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Shooting, Local TV, Talkers, Teenager Shot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg late Monday night.

Officers responded to an area hospital around 1:46 Tuesday morning where the girl was being treated.

Investigators said the victim was in the 1000 block of N. Monroe St. when she heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. Monday. She then realized she had been hit.

A family member took her to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:39 am

    AHHH commissioner more sounds of gunfire and children being shot! You and the Mayor must me so proud of the work your doing…Between your useless microzone and your police lounge we have the TYPICAL ZERO RESULTS from your bag of USELESS tricks! When you think you might do some REAL police work with REAL results??? Smile for the cameras…Think we are getting our $300,000 worth?? That would be a BIG FAT NO!!!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:43 am

    NASTY RATHOLE CITY!! Owned by the armed HOODRATS and destroyed by a long time corrupt democratic govt…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s