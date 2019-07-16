  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An audit of Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration revealed the health department agency failed to properly keep track of key data for initiatives it funded with millions of dollars in grants.

The Washington Post reports the audit combed records from 2014-2017. The audit found evidence the state agency couldn’t prove it reviewed reports submitted by groups it paid to provide treatment for substance abuse, and had not met performance measures cited in the grant agreements. In one case, 3,000 fewer clients than mandated were served.

The review found the agency didn’t adequately monitor a program for gamblers and in another instance, didn’t track a $3 million grant for children with special needs.

The paper reports Health Secretary Robert Neall didn’t deny the findings, and said he’d pursue better oversight and training.

