BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new program in East Baltimore teaches sports and life skills to student-athletes this summer.
Inside an East Baltimore school, middle school students will spend the next five weeks off the bleachers, bouncing between the basketball court and classrooms to learn life skills.
“This is a community, and this is who we are,” said Flloyd Taliaferro with Beyond the Scoreboard.
Non-profit All Walks of Life, Team Thrill and City Parks and Rec partnered to put on the five-week camp.
Taliaferro helped build the program to ensure that young athletes get a well-rounded experience outside of sports.
“The first half of the day, we’re going to focus on self-care, entrepreneurship, the life skills we feel the children will need as they matriculate,” Taliaferro said.