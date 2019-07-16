FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — An Emmitsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape Tuesday morning.

The sentence comes after he entered an Alford plea, acknowledging that the State had sufficient evidence to convict him.

John Warren Compton, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, suspending all but 10 years.

The plea agreement is for two counts of a third-degree sex offense and one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

He must register as a Tier 2 sex offender for 25 years, five years of supervised probation, have no contact with the victim or minor females under 16-years-old, as well as go through a psychosexual evaluation, testing and monitoring.

According to charging documents, Compton met the victim on Snapchat in July 2018. He told the 12-year-old female victim that he was only two years older than she was.

In August 2018, it was arranged for Compton to pick up the victim from her grandparents’ address in Gettysburg.

The victim believed based on his stated age that he would be driven there by his parents, but he took the victim back to his Emmitsburg home and had sexual intercourse with the victim.

“It’s guys like this that we would like to put in jail forever. However, we have to balance the interest and well-being of the victim and her parents. Having to testify at trial and endure a possible appeal can often be very difficult. Notwithstanding that, we must seek a substantial prison sentence for these offenders,” said State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.