FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A Walkersville teen was arrested Tuesday for driving a stolen car and fleeing from police.

A Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving west on Schifferstadt Boulevard approaching a red light to East Church Street in Frederick when a white four-door Infiniti G53 sedan was seen coming up to the intersection driving north on East Church Street at a high speed and stopping abruptly at the light.

The deputy continued to follow the car after it made a left turn onto Schifferstadt Boulevard. Once the deputy confirmed the registration of the car, it was determined to be stolen from Frederick City three weeks ago.

The car began driving faster before turning quickly onto Mohican Drive, and at that time the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

But instead of stopping, the car made an abrupt right turn onto Mohican Court and came to an immediate halt but was still slow rolling.

Both the driver and passenger of the car immediately left the car and began to flee on foot to the back of the home they had stopped in front of, police said.

Maryland State Police and the Frederick Police Department responded to help search for them and the suspects were seen in the wooded area near the water treatment plant adjacent to the North Market Street, but when units began to get close they fled again on foot into a wooded area.

Shortly after, one suspect was apprehended in the area of Monocacy Boulevard and Frederick Brick Works, but the remaining suspect hadn’t been found yet.

A deputy was doing a patrol check on Discovery Boulevard in Walkersville when the suspect was seen outside a home in the 8500 block of Discovery Boulevard.

He was identified as Ja’Von Antoine Bey, 18 of Walkersville. His clothes were wet, muddy, ripped in some places and he was sweaty.

Bey was taken to Frederick County Law Enforcement Center where he confessed to driving the car and fleeing on foot. He was then taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for processing.