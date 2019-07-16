  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of future guide dogs had their training at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday.

Officials said 27 dogs visited the airport. The point of the exercises were to familiarize the dogs and their handlers with the airport environment, including screening procedures.

The dogs spent time doing multiple activities, according to officials. They worked on commands such as sit and stay, and followed their trainer through screening checkpoints.

TSA worked with Guiding Eyes to make the experience possible.

