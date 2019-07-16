BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police and fire crews are responding to a reported house explosion on Twin Circle in Baltimore County.

The house explosion is in the 4200 block of Twin Circle Way in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood near Lansdowne.

A family of four as well as a 29-year-old maintenance worker were inside the home at the time of the reported explosion, said Baltimore County fire specialist Nicholas Tyson.

All five were able to get out of the house, but the maintenance worker suffered serious burns. He was transported to Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.

Firefighters are on scene working to control the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. Three units were impacted, but only one family was displaced.

Firefighters battled the blaze from outside the home until crews were able to shut off the gas, Tyson said.

Update, house explosion & fire, 4200 blk Twin Circle Way, #Lansdowne: Pri 1 patient is a man, 29; he reportedly was working at the home at the time of the incident. A family of 4 self-evacuated. #BCoPD fire investigators o/s. #BCoFD now conducting overhaul. — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 16, 2019

Chopper 13 was over the scene:

Stay with WJZ for the latest details on this developing story.