BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Leana Wen is stepping down as Planned Parenthood president.
She first announced the departure in a tweet, saying the Planned Parenthood board ended her employment at a “secret meeting”
She cited “philosophical differences” over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.
“I believe the best way to protect abortion care is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one, and that we can expand support for reproductive rights by finding common ground with the large majority of Americans who understand reproductive health care as the fundamental healthcare that it is,” Wen said.
She previously worked as the Baltimore City Health Department’s health commissioner.
Congressman Elijah E. Cummings released a statement on her departure later Tuesday afternoon:
Dr. Wen’s entire career has been focused on fighting for quality healthcare for women, families and children. I have witnessed her extraordinary leadership in public health both nationally and in Baltimore as the Baltimore City Health Commissioner. She is a voice for the voiceless and has been tremendously successful in her innovative and solution-minded approach to delivering the best health outcomes for those in need.
“Dr. Wen has made significant progress during her tenure as president of Planned Parenthood and I am certain that she will continue to be a tireless public health advocate in her next role.”
