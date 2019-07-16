Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Middle River late Monday night.
Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 100 block of Kingston Road around 11 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital but he is expected to survive, police said.
A suspect who fled the scene has been arrested, but his identity has not been released pending charges.
Police learned the victim and suspect knew each other and have had an ongoing personal dispute that resulted in the shooting Monday night.
The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is continuing their investigation into this shooting.