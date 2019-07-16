  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cordova, Crime, Eastern Shore, Enticing a minor, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The former chief of a volunteer fire department on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland says 70-year-old James Morris Jr., of Cordova, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday.

Authorities say Morris in his plea agreement admitted to sexually abusing minors over decades, including when he was the chief of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department.

Law enforcement began investigating Morris in September 2017 after the Maryland State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Morris in March also pleaded guilty to state charges, including six sex offenses.

Morris’ attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

